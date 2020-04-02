Health minister Dr Jane Ruth Acheng has explained the 14-day lock down enforced early this week, saying it is meant to suppress transmission.

Giving a comprehensive update on Covid 19 response in the country, a short while ago, Acheng said they decided the lock down as a basic measure to control further spread of Covid-19 for the ongoing situation and to stop the cycle of transmission of epidemic – novel corona virus.

Doctor Aceng has noted the lockdown campaign has been practiced in many countries and it has given a positive results; in the fight against the disease.

Aceng also explains that they will take the new suspects and their contacts within the 14 days asserting that as the ministry,they have already identified the gazetted places where all patients will be isolated and monitored.