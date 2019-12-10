Mohammed Dewji to invest USD5 Million into the Uganda’s economy

By Ndhaye Moses

Tanzania’s billionaire Mohammed Dewji has pledged to invest about USD5 Million in Uganda.

Dewji made the remarks while giving his key address at the annual Monitor Thought Leaders Forum in Kampala this morning.

He says he intends to start in March next year with the soft drink industry.

Meanwhile speaking at the same event, the Nation Media Group Uganda’s Managing director Tony Glencross has underscored the need to create a platform to help small and medium enterprises to grow their businesses faster and more steadily.

He says the Nation Media Group will continue supporting such enterprises through training and other forms of facilitation.