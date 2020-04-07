Children’s homes in the country are affected too by the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

Many of the funders from the Western world have cut donations to organisations in Africa due to the crisis.

Speaking to Kfm, the Executive director Kaleke-Kasome Foundation based in Mpigi district, Moris Hasa says that some of their donors have died and others are battling with the disease in US, Germany, UK among others.

He anticipates that in the post pandemic seasons some homes will keep limping and others will shut down, and this is expected to affect other NGOs too.