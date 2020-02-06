The government has registered progress in the fight against Female Genital Mutilation with the national prevalence rate now at 0.3% down from 1.4% in 2011.

The state minister for Gender and Cultural affairs Peace Mutuuzo attributes the trend to law enforcement and community sensitization along with the implementation of the Prohibition of FGM Act 2010.

Mutuuzo, however, notes that Moroto district is still grappling with the vice where the prevalence rate for the region now stands at 53%.

Prevalence is highest among women aged 45 years and above something the minister says is because these were mutilated before the FGM Law was enacted.

Prevalence among girls aged 15-24 years is at 8% due to the effect of the law and ongoing interventions to de-campaign the practice.

Uganda today joins the rest of the world to commemorate International anti-FGM day under the theme “Unleashing Youth Power, One decade of accelerating actions for zero tolerance on Female Genital Mutilation by 2030.”