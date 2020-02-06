Police in Wakiso is investigating the death of a 2 months baby who was allegedly murdered by its own mother.

The suspect identified as Nakazibwe Robbina is a resident of Bulaga A where she was working as a waitress at Pork joint.

According to the deputy police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Luke Oweyesigyire, she used a pang to cut the baby’s head off.

He says that two pangas and a knife were recovered at the scene with blood stains, the body currently at Mulago for postmortem.

The suspect is admitted at Family Clinic Bulaga, where she is being guarded after she pierced herself on the left hand.