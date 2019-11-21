Mother tries to stab her daughter for allegedly sleeping with her father

By Shamim

Annet Birungi, 37, a mother of 7 children tried to stab her own daughter Patience Akampurira, 19 years, on allegation that she had slept with her husband.

The incident happened at Bijengye village in Kyabugyimbi sub-county Bushenyi district.

Akampurira says, her mother sent her to a nearby shop to buy cooking oil and when she reached there it started raining ,thus waiting until it stopped and when she returned she started accusing her for sleeping with husband.

“She wanted to cut my neck but as I tried running away from her, she pierced my leg and she fell down,” Akampurira said.

Akampurira whom we found at Mulago hospital trying to get a scan added that, as she was trying to cut her breast, she grabbed the knife but it cut her chest.