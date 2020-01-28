A 42-year-old man has been charged and remanded to Luzira prison for allegedly stealing side mirrors from vehicles parked at Ntinda police station.

Andrew Emario, a driver and resident of Kigowa Ntinda was charged before City Hall Court grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise and denied the offense of stealing from motor vehicles.

The prosecution claims that Emario on the night of January 20th, 2020 at Ntinda police station was found red-handed stealing a side mirror valued at approximately 600,000shillings from a Benz, the property of Uganda police.

He is to return to court on February 11th, 2020 for the commencement of the case.