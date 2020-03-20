Entebbe Municipality MP Rosemary Tumusiime has asked Parliament to compel the Ministry of Health to explain the poor state of the quarantine centre at the airport.

The MP says that health officials should come out and clarify how they plan to handle the situation.

The lawmaker says that besides the congestion, people have been asked to pay a daily USD100 about Shs370,000, a figure she says is too high because most of those quarantined are students returning home.

She also asked the government to explain how they plan to assist the proprietor of the hotel to deal with the costs he is accumulating at the facility.