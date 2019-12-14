MP Nauwat asks government to promote girl child education to end FGM

By Prossy Kisakye

The woman Member of Parliament for Amudat District, Rosemary Nauwat has implored government to increase more funding in promotion of girl child education in the regions with high vices of female genital mutilation.

Speaking to Kfm, Nauwat said; according to research, the vice has reduced in places where children have access to education.

She now asks government to invest in girl child education in order to break the spirit of backwardness that is cited to be among the factors highly prompting the practice in most districts especially, Amudat and Nakapiripiriti among others.

Meanwhile, Nauwat revealed that traditionalists in Uganda have now shifted to circumcising married women with the consent of their families, causing the prevalence of female genital mutilation to increase drastically in older women.