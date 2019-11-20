MP pokes women on early marriages

By Perez Rumanzi

The Ntungamo woman member of parliament Ms Beatrice Rwakimari has asked women leaders to rise and be at the fore front of fighting early marriages, defilement, sex and gender based violence and property ownership violations if real women rights are to be achieved.

Ms Rwakimari says while government has been advancing gender rights that bring women at the forefront of development with key political offices, positions in government and funds to improve their investment and entrepreneurship skills, there are still so many setbacks towards their full potential development with most girls married below the age of 18 and dropping out of school.

“We are facing a great challenge here in Ntungamo, while we cerebrate key achievements, this government has done to women, we have failed to our duties. All the children below the age of 18 have been married off and it’s under your watch, we can’t cerebrate.” MsRwakimari said.

She was on Tuesday presiding over a training of the Ntungamo district women council and women entrepreneurship beneficiary groups at the Ntungamo district board room. At least 700 girls under 18 are married off in Ntungamo district every year according to the district probation officer Mr. Benon Mugume.

“The challenge of Domestic violence, women chased and sold away from their land, defilement and rape, women being raped and killed are all key challenges that we need to rise and fight, as women leaders we don’t need to wait for government to condemn this.” She said.

She however asked the women to stand firm as all women in the country have similar challenges shared by both the educated and the uneducated.

The District women council chairperson, Ms Peace Musiime said while many groups have benefited from women entrepreneurship fund in the district, the fund was still so low to reach even a percentage of women and the ministry of gender needs to think hard on the issue of increasing funding to the women groups.