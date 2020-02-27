By MONITOR TEAM

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) MP is one of the 101,868 candidates who have been able to obtain a principal pass in the 2019 UACE results released on Thursday.

Busiro South MP, Mr Peter Sematimba has scored 13 points in the just-released Uganda Advanced Certificate of Examination (UACE).

The MP scored credit six in General Paper, a D in Christian Religious Education (CRE), a D in Literature in English, a B in Art and credit four in Computer Studies, totaling to 13 points out of 20.

Mr Ssematimba’s education was a subject of contention after his rival, DP’s Steven Ssekigozi claimed that he lacked requisite academic papers for a lawmaker during the 2016 political campaigns.