Busiro South MP, Mr Peter Sematimba has scored 13 points in the just-released Uganda Advanced Certificate of Examination (UACE).
The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) MP is one of the 101,868 candidates who have been able to obtain a principal pass in the 2019 UACE results released on Thursday.
The MP scored credit six in General Paper, a D in Christian Religious Education (CRE), a D in Literature in English, a B in Art and credit four in Computer Studies, totaling to 13 points out of 20.
Mr Ssematimba’s education was a subject of contention after his rival, DP’s Steven Ssekigozi claimed that he lacked requisite academic papers for a lawmaker during the 2016 political campaigns.
Mr Ssekigozi argued that the MP had a certificate issued by the East African Examination council which cannot be equated to an A-Level certificate.
The contention which at some point got the MP in trouble when court annulled his election, forced him to sit for UACE exams last year.