By Malik Fahad

Masaka chief magistrate has released Lwemiyaga County Member of Parliament Theodore Ssekikubo on bail.

Ssekikubo has been granted a non-cash bail of Shs.10 million and each of his 4 sureties bonded Shs15m- not cash.

The sureties are his counterparts; Hanifa Kawoya, Mathias Mpuuga, Patrick Nsamba, and Idris Kabanda.

Deogratious Ssejemba the Masaka chief magistrate has told a fully packed courtroom that prosecution had not objected to defense‘s application for bail.

The defense team led by Medard Ssegona had asked court to grant Ssekikubo bail without stringent conditions since the charges of inciting violence that had been led to his arrest were bailable.

Masaka resident State attorney Ivan Nkwasibwe told court earlier that Ssekikubo had uttered words he described as inciting during a radio talk show, in Kiruhura district on Tuesday shortly after was released.

The defense team has however, objected the claim saying it was baseless arguing that releasing someone on bail does not bar him from enjoying his rights and moral obligations.

Records before court indicate that Ssekikubo also poured milk and destroyed other dairy products belonging to a group of herdsmen on 2 January 2020, at Lwemiyaga market, claims Ssekikubo denies.

The presiding magistrate Ssejemba adjourned the case to 18th February when hearing of the other charges will commence.