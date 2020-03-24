Nakaseke South Constituency Member of Parliament Lutamaguzi Ssemakula has written to the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga asking her to deduct Shs2 million from his salary and channel it towards the treatment of coronavirus patients.

This is after the government confirmed 8 more cases of Ugandans with coronavirus, pushing the number to 9.

In his letter dated March 24th 2020, Lutamaguzi says the deductions should be effected starting April 2020 and last for as long as the presidential directive lasts.

He says the money is meant to support the victims of the pandemic and supplement the ministry of health’s efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.