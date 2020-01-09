Buyaga West County Member of Parliament Barnabas Tinkasimire has vowed to defy the police directive banning politicians from holding meetings in their private homes.

Early this, week police spokesperson Fred Enanga warned politicians against holding meetings in their residences saying that it’s illegal since the homes do not have enough facilities for such gatherings.

However, MP Tinkasimire says the police have over stretched their powers and misinterpreted the law, asking the authorities to rethink the decision.

The Uganda Law Society yesterday equally came out and condemned the ban on meetings in private homes.