By Benjamin Jumbe

Mpigi- based firm Reform Africa has been announced as one of the 10 global winners in the 2020 Global Recycling Day #RecyclingHeroes competition.

Reform Africa tackles waste disposal by transforming plastic waste into sustainable, waterproof, durable bags, employing youths to collect the plastic waste and single mothers to wash and tailor the products.

The team has won $1,000 to put towards its waste disposal project.

Ranjit S Baxi, Founder and President of the Global Recycling Foundation says an estimated 600 tons of plastic are disposed of in Uganda each day, and Kampala city alone has around 51% of plastic rubbish left unrecycled.

Reform Africa aims to change this by using plastic waste to make their usable and stylish bags.

Other winner firms include Nigeria’s Plogging Club, South Africa’s Zizo Ezi Foundation, and Mexico’s Ecolana.