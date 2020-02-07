Members of Parliament have called for an independent body to investigate actions and crimes involving police officers.

The members were reacting to the progress report on the case where Bukonzo County West MP, Atkins Katusabe accuses security officials in Kasese district of an attempted assassination, aggravated robbery, and humiliation.

The Minister of State for Internal Affairs, Obiga Kania, however, told the house last evening that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had taken up the case, conducted investigations and was about to forward the file to the Director Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Kayunga District Woman MP, Idah Nantaba, however, said police that were alleged to have committed the offences cannot be the same body to investigate itself.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s failure to act on security officials who are implicated in criminal cases further directing Obiga Kania to present a detailed report on queries raised by MPS on Tuesday next week.