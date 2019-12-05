MPs frustrated over absence of CCTV footage in Zaake disciplinary case

By Faith Amongin

MPs sitting on the rules, privileges and discipline committee have expressed concern over absence of CCTV footage in regard to what transpired between Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake and Makerere University Vice Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe.

Appearing before the committee as a witness, Nyiramahoro Annabelle, the District Police Commander of Parliament has submitted a one-minute footage from the CCTV which does not clearly show what transpired inside the conference hall of Parliament where the meeting and the alleged confrontation between Zaake and Prof Nawangwe happened.

Nyiramahoro told the committee that they could not capture what exactly happened because there are no cameras inside the room but are only planted in the corridors.

Committee chairperson Ongalo Obote Clement, has thus wondered how they will go on with their investigation without the most vital evidence.

Zaake is accused of attacking Makerere University Vice Chancellor last month while he and other officials appeared before the Education Committee which was at the time investigating a student strike over the implementation of the 15 percent cumulative tuition increment policy.

He is expected to appear before the committee next week on Tuesday as the committee winds up the probe before a report is presented to the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga.