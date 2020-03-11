Members of parliament in constituencies bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo have questioned the government’s preparedness to combat the spread of Coronavirus following confirmation of a case in the country.

According to Pius Wakabi, the MP Bugahya county in Hoima district, local residents can easily cross from Uganda to DR Congo just like the Congolese easily cross into Uganda, thus exposing them to the possible spread of coronavirus just like was the case with Ebola.

He asks the government to ensure border security is tightened and travel in and out of the country restricted.

Meanwhile, the state minister of General duties at the ministry of health Robinah Nabanja reassures Ugandans, saying they have set up checkpoints at different border points so there is no need for panic.