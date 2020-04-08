MPs on the Finance Committee of Parliament have rejected the new tax measures, saying that the government is being insensitive by hiking taxes during a global pandemic.

The MPs including the committee chair, Mr Henry Musasizi say that by increasing excise duty and the value added tax, the government risked sinking “already struggling companies and yielding unemployment.”

On income tax, the MPs said the government risked being misunderstood by the population who are buying from a stressed market, yet at the same time, many risk losing their jobs.

The lawmakers asked finance minister Matia Kasaija to go back and revise the measures.

The MPs say that the government is being unfair in turning a blind eye to the Covid-19 pandemic that has caused global economic shake ups.

They mainly question tax hikes on petrol, kerosene and diesel which are supposed to drive the economy back to stability.