MPs on the defence committee join journalists in boycotting police activities

By Damali Mukhaye

Members of Parliament sitting on the defence committee have joined journalists in boycotting police activities.

Police officials led by the deputy Inspector General of Police Muzeyi Sabiiti were set to meet members of this committee over various queries but most MPs had not yet turned up by 10am.

Joseph Ssewungu, the Kalungu West MP said they could not sit with police officials until they refrain from beating journalists.

He has asked Sabiiti to use his powers and respond to issues affecting journalists before they think of interfacing with MPs.

By press time, only the committee chairperson Doreen Amule and two other MPs were waiting in the conference hall C for their colleagues in vain.