MPs task government to improve service delivery at health centre III and IV

Members of Parliament want government to improve service delivery at health centre III and IV if the country is to achieve better health coverage for all Ugandans.

The legislators are concerned that following the closure of health center ii there has not been any significant improvement in services especially in the sub-counties and all other levels.

Government adopted policy to close down health center ii as a measure to scale up service delivery at other levels but this has not been achieved as service delivery remains stagnating in some areas.

Mps Agaba Abbas, Kinobere Herbert, and Speranza Baguma noted that there is need to scale up funding and capacity building if the country is to sustainably address existing health challenges.

This at a dialogue on health improvement for Women, Children and adolescents organized by the Network of African Ministers and parliamentarians at Speke resort Munyonyo.