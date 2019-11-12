MPs vow to join ICC petition

BY Damali Mukhaye

Ugandan lawmakers have vowed to join the signing of a petition dubbed ‘Uganda people’s petition to ICC’. The petition which seeks to drag president Museveni to the International Criminal Court has been launched today by the People’s government pressure group.

The exercise that is being led by former FDC leader, Dr. Kiiza Besigye, aims at soliciting at least 2 million signatures.

According to the leader of opposition in parliament, Hon. Betty Aol Ochan, the MPs are going to embrace the petition because a number of Ugandans under their constituencies have been victims of the alleged ‘Museveni torture’.

Hon. Aol says that since the house is on recess, she will bring the lawmakers on board once the house resumes so that they can append their signatures on the petition.

A number of MPs including Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana, Nakawa’s Michael Kabazinguruka and Moses Kasibante among others have already appended their signatures on the petition.

It should be noted that at least 200 signatures have been collected before 2pm. Besigye, however calls upon all Ugandans to sign the petition because it is not a partisan campaign, but for all victims of torture and mistreatment.

Besigye adds that they have already liaised with Bobi Wine of the People Power Pressure Group and other registered political parties in the country, NRM inclusive to join the cause.

However, the Deputy executive Director of the Uganda Media Center, Col Shaban Bantariza is set to address the media in a short while to give government’s position on the matter.