Parliament last evening passed the Electoral Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2019 at the third reading with a call for punishment of Returning Officers involved in election malpractice.

While presenting amendments to the Bill, the Kaberamaido County MP Veronica Eragu said the proposal by the government to allow the Electoral Commission to appoint Returning Officers leaves out an action against officers who participate in malpractice.

According to a report on the Bill by the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, there is a need for the law to specifically provide for the removal of a Returning Officer if they have been mentioned in an election petition judgment to have participated in irregularities.

The Committee chairperson Jacob Oboth Oboth said there had been court cases where some Returning Officers had been found guilty of electoral malpractice but there is no provision in the law that holds them accountable.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, however, did not allow for the provision of penalties saying such a matter involves the judiciary.