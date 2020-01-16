Nakawa-based Makerere University Business School is today set to graduate over 4,000 students at the university main campus at Makerere in Kampala.

This is the third batch to be passed out by Makerere University during its 70th graduation ceremony which started on Tuesday this week.

Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe yesterday said that the best over all students for the 70th graduation ceremony is from the business school and will graduate today.

Rita Namusoke passed with CGPA 4.92 out of 5, in Bachelor of International business.

The last batch of students graduates tomorrow from the college of Humanities and Social Sciences and School of Law.

At the end of the four-day ceremony, the university will have churned out 13,509 graduates to the job market.