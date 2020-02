Local leaders in the Mukono district are worried about the increasing levels of environmental degradation in the area.

According to the councilor for Naama sub-county in Mukono district Sylvia Kyowa various industries have been constructed in the areas of Namave and Mbalala along the Jinja high way, no measures have been taken to protect the environment.

She says, the government must put in place measures that the investors must follow as they construct more industries in the area.