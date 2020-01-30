The multi-million digital X-ray machine, which was donated to Tororo hospital last year has remained non-functional due to lack of funds to install the equipment.

The machine, which was procured by United Nations Office for Project Services, was handed over to the hospital administration by the then the State Minister for health -general duties, Sarah Achieng Opendi in September, last year.

Walter Uryek-Wun, the hospital administrator says they are now forced to refer patients who need of Ultra-sound and X-ray services to private health facilities which charge between Shs30,000 and Shs50,000.

He adds that the two radiographers employed by the district to operate the machine have been rendered idle yet they continue to receive a salary.

The Principal Secretary in the office of the Chief Administrative Officer, Mr. Jackson Osudo said the district is liaising with the ministry to see how the machine can be made functional as soon as possible.