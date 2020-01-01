The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) has urged opposition to observe trust as a key component among themselves in regard to possibilities of building a coalition of pro-change forces in the New Year.

This was contained in the letter that the president general of ANT, Maj. Gen. Mugisha Muntu wrote to Democratic Party’s Grand People’s Coalition led by Norbert Mao.

Muntu explained that the strength of opposition coalition aimed at power transformation must be dependent on the strength of the component parts and its stability must depend on stability of the component parts.

He stressed the importance of building trust among opposition in order to fulfill their transitional agenda.