A murder suspect has died after allegedly running mad while in police custody in Rukungiri district.

According to the region police spokesperson Elly Maate, 30-year-old Adios Naturinda, a resident of Bunono cell in Nyarushanje sub-county has been in custody over the murder of a one Pauson Muhwezi which occurred on 22nd February 2020.

Matte adds that the deceased started showing signs of madness when he started talking uncoordinated statements and had to be rushed to Rwamahwa health center 4 for treatment.

He, unfortunately, passed away and his body is yet to be transferred to Rwakabengo health center 3 mortuary pending a post mortem report.