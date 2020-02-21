President Yoweri Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame will meet today at the border town of Katuna to among other things, discuss the re-opening of the border, a year after it was closed by Rwanda.

The two mediators Presidents Joao Lorengo of Angola and Felix Tsisekedi of DR Congo are also expected.

Today’s meeting is a follow-up of the one held on 2nd February in Luanda, Angola where it was resolved that the two would meet at the common border today.

In August last year, Museveni and Kagame had signed a Memorandum of Understanding that was meant to end a border standoff between the two nations and repair relations.

Early this week the two countries swapped prisoners ahead of this meeting as one of the ways to end the diplomatic row with Uganda releasing over 13 Rwandans while Rwanda released 20 Ugandans.

Meanwhile, our reporter Robert Muhereza who is near the border says all is set for the meeting and security has been heightened.