Museveni and Kagame to solve border issues – says Kivejinja

By Ritah Kemigisa

The Second Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Community Affairs Ali Kirunda Kivejinja says the border issue between Uganda and Rwanda will be solved by the two leaders, President Museveni and Kagame.

“The East African community is not involved in these issues. The two heads of state, both of Uganda and of Rwanda vowed that those matters should be left to them,” he said.

Kivejinja says that the East African Community can only get involved in these issues if the heads of state fail to come to a mutual agreement.

Kivejinja adds that the community is optimistic that mutual talks between the two leaders will end the tensions and fully revive cross border trade.

In line with the Memorandum of Understanding signed by Presidents Museveni and Kagame in Luanda, Angola in August this year, the Uganda-Rwanda ad hoc is due to meet in Kampala.

This is after two Ugandans, Job Byarushanga and BoscoTuhirirwe were over the weekend night shot dead by Rwandan security personnel one kilometer away from the Mpororo border post in Kamwezi sub country for allegedly smuggling Tobacco.