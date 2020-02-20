President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru of Tooro Kingdom are going to co-host the first-ever World Monarchs’ Summit that is slated to take place in the Tooro Kingdom in September this year.

According to Museveni, he is ready to cooperate with Omukama Oyo to develop the Tooro Kingdom and Uganda at large.

“I have no difficulty in associating myself with efforts of His Highness in matters of development,” he said.

Museveni adds that t NRM will always link modernity and traditional leadership so that they can both co-exist.

“Right from the beginning, we said modernity can co-exist with traditional leadership if it is well handled,” he said.

The first world monarchs’ summit will run under the theme ‘Monarchs for Sustainable Peace and Inclusive Development.’

Oyo further commended President Museveni for accepting to co-host the first world monarchs’ Summit and his unending support for the Tooro Kingdom.

The summit is expected to bring together the world’s reigning sovereign, constitutional and hereditary monarchs including Kings, Queens, Emirs, Emperors, Grand Dukes, Princes, and Sultans.