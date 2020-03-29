President Museveni has today appointed the Commissioner General of the Uganda Revenue Authority, John Musinguzi Rujoki.

Without giving reasons, Museveni who announced the appointment via twitter, says he used powers granted to him by the Constitution.

Doris Akol, who has served as the Commissioner General of URA for five years and five months has welcomed Mr Musinguzi to the URA family. She adds that she has been honoured to serve Uganda and URA.

“Dear Tweeps, Ask of tomorrow, this Twitter handle will be used by Mr John Musinguzi. I welcome John to the URA Family. It has been an absolute honour and privilege to serve Uganda. May blessings and wisdom abound for you John. signing out; D Akol,” she tweeted.

Until her exit this afternoon, Akol has been battling with revenue collection targets which hit low levels.

For the period of July to December 2019, Akol said URA registered a revenue shortfall of over Shs500 billion having collected a gross revenue of Shs 9.2trillion against the target of Shs 7 trillion.

She also leaves behind a trail of unresolved trade disputes between Uganda and Rwanda on one hand, as well as Tanzania milk business with Kenya which has also hit a snag in recent times.