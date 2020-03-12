President Museveni has asked the ministry of health to recall the National insurance health scheme pending further consultations.

The commissioner planning at the Ministry of Health, Sarah Byakika says the president asked for the bill to be recalled because he is not sure how the poor will benefit from it.

She says the president questioned the affordability of the money to be paid under the scheme by Ugandans, the majority of whom are poor and may not be able to afford the annual fees.

If the bill is approved, all Ugandans above 18 years will have to contribute to the scheme before accessing health services.

Both government and private employees are salted to contribute 4% of the monthly salary to the scheme while their employers contribute 1% to each of their employees.

The self-employed individuals are expected to pay 100,000 Shillings per year while underprivileged people will not pay any fee.