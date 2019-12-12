Museveni asks Ugandans to shun witchcraft and look for jobs

By Sadat Mbogo

President Yoweri Museveni has asked Ugandans to stop using witchcraft and instead look for jobs to better their livelihoods.

He made the remarks at the graduation ceremony of Center for Community Development and Innovations Initiative (CCDII) Uganda Skills Training Resource Center held at St. John’s Playground in Muduuma Sub-County, Mpigi District on Wednesday.

He said there are jobs in the public service but too few to cater for all Ugandans and the only solution is to get skills from vocational education to create jobs.

He told people to engage in the four potential sectors to acquire wealth and job creation including; commercial agriculture, industrialisation, services like hotel management and ICT.

At least 486 youth, women, people with disabilities, elderly and veterans, graduated with hands-on skills in disciplines like tailoring, fashion designing, cosmetology, hairdressing, catering, art and crafts, shoe making and value addition to agriculture products, with the aim of solving unemployment and improve household incomes.

President Museveni also tasked people to cut down on importation of goods and instead promote exportation of Uganda’s products.

Mr. Urban Uwayezu, Executive Director at CCDII Uganda Skills Training Resource Center asked government to continue supporting vocational education centers in the country because they are sources of economic empowerment and development.

President Museveni pledged to support CCDII with Shs280 million to carry on the community services in Mpigi district.

Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Amelia Kyambadde who doubles as the area Member of Parliament for Mawokota North County urged Ugandans to convert subsistence agriculture into modernised agriculture to yield more from the sector.