Museveni blames Ugandans for settling in landslide prone areas

By Damali Mukhaye.

President Museveni has spoken out on the current floods and landslides that have hit different parts of the country, blaming the affected victims for insisting on settling in prone areas.

According to his twitter handle, Museveni says that these losses, on account of floods and landslides, are, mainly, due to the mistake of people insisting on settling in areas that God did not intend for human habitation.

He named the wetlands and steep mountains of 31-32% gradient or more than that.

He says that all people in such areas should accept resettlement as the government has done with the previous Bududa victims that are now settled in Bulambuli.

He also asked those cultivating in the wetlands to accept government plan of changing them to fish-farming citing Limoto wetland in Pallisa District.

Museveni expressed condolences to the families of the nine Ugandans that died in the Elgon area and the seventeen Ugandans that died in the Rwenzori area.