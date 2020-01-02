President Yoweri Museveni has hailed the people of Ntungamo District for being united despite having different religious affiliations and joining the fight against household poverty through practicing commercial farming.

The President made the remarks at the Sacred Heart Ntungamo Catholic Church where he and the First Lady, Janet Museveni joined Christians to celebrate Mass to thank God for entering the New Year 2020.

He assured them of government’s determination to fight and eradicate corruption in the country.

He informed the congregation that government is to fund several Savings and Cooperative Credit Organizations (SACCOs) in each district in the country such as mechanics, saloon owners and artisans, among others.

President Museveni later donated Shs100 million to the Specialized Raphael Children’s Clinic established by the Catholic Church and Shs30 million to the Christian’s SACCO while the Yellow Women’s Group received Shs20 million.