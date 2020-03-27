Uganda has registered more four cases if covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 18.

According to President Museveni, these patients who tested positive were under institutional quarantine.

The patients have been taken to Mulago Hospital for treatment.

Museveni has praised the process of checking people at the airport and and also putting suspects under quarantine because it has helped them to identify those that have tested positive.

“It seems, therefore, that the efforts of identifying by temperature monitoring at the airport, quarantining the people on whom there’s some suspicion and tracing the ones who escaped from the quarantine is working well,” he said.

He adds that the majority of the 14 people who were hospitalized at Entebbe, Mulago and Masaka with the virus are responding well to the treatment and seem to be improving.