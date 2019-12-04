Museveni directs agencies to recruit basing on integrity instead of qualifications

By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has directed antigraft agencies and the Uganda Revenue Authority to stop recruiting based on qualifications but rather integrity.

He was speaking at the anti-corruption walk held at Kololo airstrip.

The president argued that, offices like the IGG and anti-corruption statehouse unit need to have honest people with integrity if the corruption vice is to be defeated.

The president admitted that the country has adequate laws against corruption but implementation has remained the challenged.

He further challenged local leaders to strengthen monitoring and do more to deal with corruption.