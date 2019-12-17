Museveni directs excelling sportspeople to be absorbed in the army

By Ritah Kemigisa

President Museveni has directed all excelling sportspeople to be absorbed in the armed forces so that they get a salary, an address and technical support through coaching.

While meeting sportsmen and women at state house Entebbe, Museveni who admitted that government has not been doing enough to support the sports sector pledged to incrementally direct more resources to the sector.

He however says they are indirectly supporting the sector through infrastructure development, stability and others interventions like immunization and universal education.

Museveni meanwhile vowed to follow up on the issue of delays to complete Teryet High Altitude Training Centre himself arguing that the explanation of rains causing the delay is not satisfactory.

He also maintained that all athletes who wins a gold medal at either continental or global championship, shall be entitled to Shs5 million monthly salary, silver is Shs3 million and bronze Shs1 million.