President Yoweri Museveni has directed the Ministry of Health to conduct an aggressive public awareness campaign as one of the measures of preventing and controlling the outbreak of coronavirus.

President Museveni was last evening meeting government officials to discuss contingency measures and Uganda’s preparedness to prevent coronavirus that is currently ravaging China and is spreading to other countries.

He further advised that the Ugandans currently in China should remain there since the government of China already put mechanisms to contain and prevent the transmission of the disease.

The Prime Minister informed the President that the Health Ministry working with its partners are already implementing preparedness activities, like screening of all travelers at Entebbe International Airport and doing risk communication for public awareness for the general population.

According to the World Health Organisation, at least 427 people have died with more than 20,000 confirmed cases around the world, most of them in China.