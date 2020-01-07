President Museveni has said the Africa Kwetu Trek has helped him appreciate progress in various parts of the country since the liberation struggle.

Speaking before flagging off the trekkers for the 4th day from Ndirabweru in Kiboga, Museveni said through the trek, he has noted that people improved their housing conditions.

He also says he has confirmed delivery of firm inputs by Operation Wealth Creation.

He further defended the trek noting that it is aimed at helping the youth to appreciate commitment and sacrifice for the liberation of the country.

The trekkers are today set to hike the towering hill of Butologo, located at an elevation of 1,486 meters above sea level, in Mubende district.