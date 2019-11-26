Museveni joins Abenakyo to fight against child marriages

By Nassuuna Noelyn

The President of Uganda, H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni launched Quiin Abenakyo foundation, The Quin Abenakyo foundation on 25/11/2019.

The foundation that was started by Miss Uganda 2018 who also doubles as Miss World Africa 2019, Quin Abenakyo aims at putting an end to child marriages in Uganda.

In an event that was attended by H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Rt. Hon. Rebbecca Kadaga and Her Royal Highness Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda, Abenakyo thanked the president for helping her achieve her dreams and also being part of the journey to launch the foundation.

“Thank you Your Excellence and first lady for you have walked with me since and held my hand to ensure that i realize my dream,” she said.

Abenakyo further praised the speaker of Parliament for believing her and effortlessly working hard to ensure that she achieves he dream.

Abenakyo also reveals that she wants to be part of the organizations and various teams that are working hard to bring positive social change in the various communities in Uganda.