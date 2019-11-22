‘Museveni not bothered by awards’- Wanyama

By Ritah Kemigisa

President Museveni is not bothered by international awards and recognition that some politicians are receiving of late in the country.

The remark has been made the presidential press secretary, Don Wanyama at a time the Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine was recently listed among the 100 influential figures in the world by the Times Magazine,

Appearing on NBS, Wanyama said the president is comfortable serving the people of Uganda who after five years award him with an opportunity to serve them more.

Wanyama has instead warned Bobi Wine to be cautious of some individuals from the west whom he accuses of having selfish interests and have a tendency of using puppet leaders to cause change.

He adds that some of these awards should not make him feel any bigger because some of them have double standards.