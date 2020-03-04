BY BENJAMIN JUMBE

President Museveni, the Commander-In-Chief of the UPDF has pledged his continued support in the professionalization drive of the UPDF

He made the commitment at the pass out of UPDF commandos after undergoing a 16 months qualification course of Special Forces.

This was the 4th intake of it’s kind and was conducted at Butiaba Marines training School in Buliisa District.

The President expressed satisfaction with the quality of training the special Forces received noting that this special forces unit creates a special capacity in operating in small units and doing things that cannot be done in a regular way.

He added that it is because of developing special operations capability in the UPDF that the Al Shabaab were flashed out from their established bases in Mogadishu.

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen David Muhoozi cautioned the officers and Militants to remain healthy so that they are capable of undergoing further training to match technological advancements.