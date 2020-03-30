President Museveni has prohibited movement in the country.

According to Museveni, he says that most people took advantage of the situation as the people transporting others.

The freezing of movement will take 14 days.

Museveni also adds that this virus passes through only the soft parts of the body like nose, mouth and eyes.

This comes after Museveni earlier banned public gatherings, political gatherings, conferences, ‘extravagant Ugandan type weddings’ burials and public transport.

According to the Ministry of health twitter handle, total of 82 samples tested negative today. The total number of corona virus confirmed cases stands at 33 in Uganda.