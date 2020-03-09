President Museveni has called for more sensitization of men to stop beating their wives.

Museveni says beating a woman is cowardly because women are a weaker vessel. He rather advised men to fight with fellow men if they think they need to fight.

Meanwhile, the President showed disappointment in women who fail to report such domestic violence acts to the police with a view that the police will not act.

“Why do you beat a woman who is weaker than you. If you want to fight, look for men and fight. I have been with Hon. Janet for 47 years I have never even pushed her. Its really a big weakness for anyone to beat a woman, or even a child. I don’t believe in beating children. I believe in talking. You can beat by talking. You can use your tongue to beat. Tongue lashing!” Museveni said.

However, he advised women to report these cases and if police doesn’t act, it will be dealt with.

He made the remarks at the celebrations of women’s day yesterday in Mbale District.