Museveni stops income tax levy on private Schools

By Abubaker Kirunda

President Yoweri Museveni has asked the Uganda Revenue Authority to stop collecting income tax from private schools.

The president while addressing Busoga residents from his state lodge in Jinja on issues that would help them get out of poverty, said that this tax is not good.

He said the owners of private schools pay tax through such things as construction materials and charging them again is illegal.

The president also warned head teachers of schools that are under Universal Education program against asking parents to pay money under the guise of motivating teachers.

He said the government came up with universal education to help poor parents, advising parents affected by the extra charges to transfer their children to other schools.