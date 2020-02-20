The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has been summoned by President Museveni at State House Entebbe.

The meeting comes just hours ahead of an interface between First Lady Janet Museveni with Parliament over the controversial rollout of a new lower secondary curriculum.

MPs had vowed to put on the spot the First Lady and Education Minister for defying a Parliamentary resolution that suspended the implementation of the curriculum.

Kadaga’s Private Press Secretary, Sam Obbo says “the Speaker has been summoned to State House for a brief meeting” but declines to divulge further details.