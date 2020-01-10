President Yoweri Museveni has tasked the youth whom he usually calls “Bazukulu” to prepare themselves ideologically and physically if they want to push forward the struggle of the ruling government.

The president made the remarks while addressing those who joined him during the 195 Km trek which was dubbed the Africa Kwetu at Birembo in Kibaale district.

According to Museveni, having a common ideology is important if anyone is to be successful and develop into something better but quickly adds that it should be coupled with discipline and preparation.

Museveni explains that another trek similar to the Africa Kwetu is needed if the youth are to be inducted to learn more about their country and how far we have come.

The six-day march through the jungle was meant to re-trace the route through which his guerilla forces seized power three decades ago.

Many critics have since criticized the trek saying it was meant to rally support ahead of the 2021 polls.