President Museveni had revealed that he is going to put up more measures that will stop the spread of Covid-19.

” We may have to take additional drastic measures. I will keep you informed,” he said.

Museveni however reveals that the new cases had already interacted with the people in the population. He adds that medical teams are tracing their contacts.

“However, the worry is that the people who are positive had circulated in the population,” he said.

He is however grateful that majority of the returnees from Dubai tested negative.

“Although the number is growing, I am still happy to see that the majority of returnees are negative which means they don’t have the virus,” he said.

5 people tested positive on Friday which increased the number to 23 cases in Uganda.

“Out of the 227 samples tested today (Friday), 222 tested negative for Covid-19 while 5 tested positive,” Dr Jane Ruth Aceng tweeted.

Dr Aceng, did not give details of the new infected people.